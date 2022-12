Antigonish native Tyler Peddle is headed to the Canadian Hockey League’s top prospects game.

Peddle, who plays for Drummondville of the Quebec Major Hockey League, is one of six players from the Q selected for the game.

It features the top 40 major junior hockey players eligible for the 2023 NHL draft.

The 40 players were identified via a survey conducted by the NHL’s 32 teams. The game will be held January 25th in Langley, BC