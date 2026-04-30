Tyler Sack Appointed Inaugural Director of Research at St. FX University’s Deveau Institute for Indigenous Governance and Social Justice

Dr. Jane McMillan and Elder Kerry Prosper, Co-Directors of the Deveau Institute for Indigenous Governance and Social Justice at StFX welcomed Tyler Sack as the inaugural Director of Research for the institute on Wednesday.

Sack previously served in senior roles with the Confederacy of Mainland Mi’kmaq, including Director of Governance and Director of Aquatic Resources & Fisheries Management. Originally from Sipekne’katik and a citizen of Membertou First Nation, he brings extensive experience in Indigenous governance and policy.