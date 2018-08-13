U Sports Women’s Hockey All-Stars Finish with 3-and-1 Record at the National Team Selection Camp

A group of of U Sports Women’s Hockey All-Stars fared well this past week at the Summer Showcase in Calgary at the Canadian National Women’s Hockey Team Selection Camp. The U Sports all-stars avenged an earlier loss to Team Japan beating them 6-3. X-Women Hockey standout Sarah Bujold had one of Canada’s goals. Bujold’s teamate Lindsey Donovan also suited up for the U Sports All Stars. This was the team’s best finish at the event, with a 3-and-1 record.