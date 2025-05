The U17 St. Joseph’s Chiefs took home a silver medal at the Team Nova Scotia 2025 Canada Games Invitational Fastpitch tournament over the weekend.

The team defeated Team Nova Scotia, the U17 PEI team, the Highland Park Heat and Team PEI. Their only loss came in the Championship game to the U17 East Hants team. The team will now focus on competing in the local AGR Fastpitch league.