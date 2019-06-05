UARB Announces mid-week change in Fuel Prices

You’ll be paying less at the pump today. The Utility and Review Board took the rare move and invoked the interrupter clause, when there are significant shifts in market prices for gasoline and diesel oil. Normally, fuel prices are adjusted every Friday.

Gasoline is down six cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $114.4 in the eastern mainland and $1.15.2 on Cape Breton.

Diesel is also down by 4.9 cents a litre in the eastern mainland and 4.8 cents on Cape Breton. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.14 in the eastern mainland and $1.14.9 on Cape Breton.