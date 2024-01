UARB approves Antigonish Town Council’s Application to Maintain the Number of Councillors at Six

The Town of Antigonish will maintain six councillors.

The Municipal Government Act requires every municipal council in the province to apply to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board to confirm or alter the number of councillors and the boundaries of the polling districts every eight years.

The Town of Antigonish applied to confirm the number of councillors last year and earlier today, the board approved the town’s application to keep the number of councillors at six, elected at large.