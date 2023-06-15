UARB Approves Boundary Change on Terra Cotta Drive Sought by New Glasgow and Municipality of Pictou County

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board approved a boundary change to the mutual boundary between the Town of New Glasgow and the Municipality of the County of Pictou.

The Town of New Glasgow and the Municipality of the County of Pictou applied for the mutual change in the boundary back in March.

In its decision, the board stated it approved the change to the mutual boundary between the Town of New Glasgow and the Municipality of the County of Pictou by changing the boundary so that a property now or formerly owned by New Scotland Business Development Incorporated, in the vicinity of the business park, on Terra Cotta Drive, is located in the Municipality of the County of Pictou.