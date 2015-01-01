UARB approves Flow Through Rates and Large General Rates Application from Antigonish Electric Utility

Power rates for customers with the Antigonish Electric Utility are going up.

The Utility and Review Board has approved the Town’s Flow Through Rates and Large General Rates Application, allowing it to pass on recent increases in Nova Scotia Power Rates. This approval is different from the General Rate Application that was submitted by the Town this week.

The new rates will come into effect on January first. The Town has only one Large General Rate Customer and that is St. FX University. Town officials had indicated earlier that the Large General Rate charged by the Antigonish Electric Utility must be the same as NSP rates.

For an average domestic customer, the changes will mean an increase of about $90 a year or $15 a bill, which is for two months.