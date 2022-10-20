UARB approves Municipality of the District of Guysborough’s Boundary Review Application

At the regular monthly Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) council meeting on

Wednesday evening, CAO Barry Carroll informed council that the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board(NSUARB) had approved the municipality’s boundary review application, which is required every eight years under the Nova Scotia Municipal Government Act. The decision approves the retention of eight council seats including the designated African Nova Scotian seat which is unique among municipal governments in the province.

The decision allows for some minor boundary changes within districts in order to increase voter parity between districts. Any changes in boundaries will not come into effect until the next municipal election cycle in Oct. 2024.