UARB Approves Transfer of Permit to Construct a LNG Plant at Goldboro, Guysborough County

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board today announced its decision to approve the transfer of the permit to construct a liquefied natural gas plant at Goldboro, Guysborough County.

Pieridae Energy held a Permit to Construct a Liquified Natural Gas Facility at Goldboro, with an expiration date of March 31, 2025. Condition 15 of the permit states the Permit “may not be transferred or assigned without the written approval of the Board, which shall not be unreasonably withheld.”

On April 1, Pieridae advised the UARB of an Asset Purchase Agreement dated February 16, 2024 with 4574030 Nova Scotia Limited. Pieridae requested the UARB’s consent that the Permit to Construct be transferred to the 4574030 Nova Scotia Limited. 4574030 Nova Scotia Limited acknowledged that it will operate in accordance with the terms and conditions in the Permit to Construct, which will remain in full force and effect, including the expiry of the permit on March 31, 2025, unless extended or earlier terminated.

Last November, Pieridae announced it abandoned plans to build an LNG facility in Guysborough.