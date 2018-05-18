UARB hosts Public Information Session on Goldboro LNG Project

On May 14, The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (UARB) hosted a public information session regarding its role as it pertains to an application by Pieridae Energy Limited. Pieridae previously applied for a permit to construct a liquefied Natural Gas faciity in Goldboro, Guysborough County.

Around 100 people attended the session at the Goldboro Interperative centre. Guysborough Warden Vernon Pitts said he was pleased with the turnout.

The board’s role in the matter is to consider issues of public safety. The UARB’s mandate does not include environmental matters nor is it the economic regulator of the applicant. The board engaged Lloyd’s Register as an independent expert Certifying Authority under its regulations. Lloyd’s Register will review the matter, offer recommendations, and certify the safety of the construction and operation of the proposed facility should the UARB grant the permit to construct.

The public has until June 15 to offer comment on the matter.

Philip Payzant made the presentation to the public during the meeting. When a member of the public asked what will happen after the June 15 deadline, Payzant stated the process will be determined by the substance and quantity of comments or questions offered on the project. He stated it may develop into a full public hearing or, if it looks like the project is largely supported by the community and special interest groups, it is possible the board will go ahead and issue its decision without a hearing.