UARB rules Tatamagouche can’t cut off water to a local resident

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board has sided with residents in Tatamagouche over water utility services. A couple who live along highway 246 were scheduled to have their water services disconnected by the Tatamagouche Water Utility effective December 31st.

The water utility claimed the property owners were connected to the utilities system by a private line, which had size issues and inadequate pressure. The complainants contested that the line was part of the water utility, and therefore could not be cut off, even though the line is private.

The UARB decided that the utility was not authorized to abandon service to the watermain along the roadway. The water utility of the town will be responsible in the future to monitor the private line and service any issues caused along that section of the water main.