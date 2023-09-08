UARB Schedules Public Hearing on proposed upgrades for Antigonish Electric Utility

A public hearing is taking place later this month to discuss an application from the Town of Antigonish on behalf of its electric utility.

The Town applied to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board for approval of a grid modernization and new substation project in the amount of $19,399,240.25.

A public hearing is set for council chambers beginning September 27, at 9:00a.m. with an evening session set for 7:00 p.m. The next two days are also set aside if needed.

People wishing to speak at the hearing must notify the Board by Wednesday, September 13. Others can make written comments by sending a letter to the Clerk of the Board by September 13. A copy of the application can be viewed on the board website.