UARB upholds Decision of Antigonish Town Council to Enter into a Development at 52 Victoria Street

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board denied the appeal of Antigonish residents who took issue with a proposed local development project.

In a decision released today, the board found Antigonish Town Council’s decision enter into development agreement for a rental property on 52 Victoria Street reasonably carries out the intent of the Municipal Planning Strategy. Antigonish Town Council voted 5-2 in favour of the development agreement during June’s regular meeting of council. The UARB held a public hearing on the matter on September 24 at Town Council Chambers.

The owner of the property, Frank McVicar, is looking to add another rental property at 52 Victoria Street, which is already the site of a rental property. He previously applied for a rezoning to allow for the development but was turned down. McVicar then appealed to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board, and preliminary arbitration recommended the owner apply for a development agreement in conjunction with a rezoning.