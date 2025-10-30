UK based Octopus Energy Generation Registers Proposal for a Sustainable Fuels Production Facility In Goldboro for an Environmental Assessment

A proposal by a UK-based company to build a multi-billion dollar sustainable fuels production facility in Guysborough County has been registered with the province for an environmental assessment.

Nova Sustainable Fuels, in its filing with the provincial Environment Department is proposing to build the sustainable fuels energy park in Goldboro. It is proposing to produce sustainable aviation fuel, green methanol and other low-carbon co-products from biomass resources and renewable electricity. The company has purchased 266 acres of land from Pieridae Energy, where they had proposed an LNG project. It is also planning to utilize some adjacent lands from the Guysborough District Municipality.