Uncle Leo’s Brewery wins medal at Atlantic Canada Beer Awards

A brewery based out of Lyon's Brook has picked up a silver medal at the Atlantic Canada Beer Awards. Uncle Leo's beer called NACHTical Illusion got silver in the experimental beer category.

Brewer Karl Whiffen says that the beer has some interesting qualities to it, which places it in the experimental category:

The beer can be purchased at their storefront, or in newly released four pack samplers at local liquor stores. Whiffen says that the brewery had an extremely busy summer season, and he looks forward to opening a new patio in the spring time at the brewery.