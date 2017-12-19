Unified Sports Basketball game declared a success

supports an increase in physical activity for all participants and provides students of varying abilities a chance to play basketball. A hotly contested basketball game took place on Friday at Dr. JH Gillis that was put on by a program called Unified Sports. The program through Special Olympicssupports an increase in physical activity for all participants and provides students of varying abilities a chance to play basketball.

Beth MacDonald says the students from both Dr. JH Gillis and SAERC put forward a lot of effort to make the day possible:

Jersey’s were provided to all players, which were donated by Special Olympics. Members from both teams expressed how enjoyable to day was and they look forward to trying other sports in the future.