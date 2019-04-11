Unified Sports Event Scheduled for Guysborough Friday

Local schools are taking part in an inclusive sporting event.

Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy is hosting a unified sport tournament tomorrow. Other school staking part include Richmond Education Centre/Academy, SAERC, and the Dr. JH Gills Regional High School.

Organizer Rachel Kuramoto said this is the first year for the unified sports team at the Guysborough school, noting she was a part of the program last year when she taught in Richmond. She said the goal is to get as many students involved as possible, calling it the most amazing program she’s been a part of.

Unified sports teams from Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy, SAERC and the Regional will take part in the Youth Games and Special Olympics in Toronto, running from May 13 to May 18.

The local tournament begins at 9:30 a.m. with EAEC taking on the hosts.