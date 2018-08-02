Unifor members are looking over a potential contract

A press release from East Coast Credit Union states they and Unifor have reached a tentative agreement.

The ECCU stated they are not discussing the terms of the agreement until Unifor has the opportunity to present it to its members for ratification.

The release states East Coast Credit Union values and respects all their employees and has been committed to reaching a fair and reasonable agreement.

East Coast Credit Union and Unifor were supposed to go back to the table with a consiliator on the morning on August 1. As of August 3, Unifor will be in a legal strike position, following a July 3rd vote in which 98 per cent of members were in favour of a strike action. The conciliator filed a report on July 19 and a 14 day countdown began.