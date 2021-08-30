Union Head for St. FX Faculty says University Decision to Implement Mandatory COVID-19 Testing Compatible with Their Position

With mandatory COVID-19 testing on the horizon, the head of the teachers association at StFX

says members and university administration are on the same page.

Last week, the St.FX Association of University Teachers (StFXAUT) issued a release calling on university administration to institute a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the upcoming school year. Later in the week, after consultations with the AUT and students union, StFX university announced mandatory covid 19 testing for the campus community. While the school is encouraging asymptomatic testing among all members of the community, those who are fully vaccinated will be exempt from mandatory testing with proper proof of vaccination. A release from the university stated administration will share more details with the campus community as it develops the plans in the days ahead.

Martin Van Bommel, president of the AUT, said members came to the conclusion that they and the university are on the same page. He said the AUT wants as many people vaccinated as possible but the university was reluctant to rule in favour of mandatory vaccinations.

Van Bommel said the AUT looks forward to working with administration in to ensure workers are protected and there are appropriate accommodations while maintaining the privacy rights of employees and students.