Union Plans public meeting on Highway Twinning of the 104

A pair of public meetings discussing the upcoming highway twinning are set for this week.

Walter Wilson, with the Nova Scotia Highway Workers Union, said the meetings are intended to demonstrate to the public the difference between a P3 highway project and a traditional public highway. The P-3 model is proposed for the twinning between Sutherland’s River and Antigonish.

Wilson said this section is P-3 instead of the traditional public highway in part because of the urgency in getting the twinning built and also because the of the length and route of the twinning.

The union would prefer a traditional highway, Wilson said, noting those highways have levels of service that are set and met across the province where as there is some uncertainty around the levels of service and the maintenance schedules as they haven’t been made available to the public.

Wilson said there is still a chance to change it to a traditional model, noting the P-3 contracts have yet to be submitted. The meetings are set for Tuesday at the Keating Centre in Antigonish and Wednesday at Glasgow Square in New Glasgow. Both sessions start at 6:30.