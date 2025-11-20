Unionized Long Term Care Workers at Maritime Odd Fellows Home in Pictou Vote in Favour of a Strike Mandate

Unionized Long Term Care Workers at the Maritime Odd Fellows Home in Pictou have voted 100 per cent in favour of a strike mandate. The workers, members of local 2230 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees are citing low wages, issues with overtime and improvements to bereavement leave as outstanding issues in talks with the employer.

Local union president Ralph Vickers says wages have not kept up with the cost of living, leaving many long term care workers living paycheque to paycheque; some even resorting to live in their vehicles because they can’t afford rent.