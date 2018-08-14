Unionized workers at Three East Coast Credit Union Branches Ratify New Contract

Unionized employees at three East Coast Credit Union Branches in Pictou and Antigonish Counties have voted 97 per cent in favour of ratifying a new collective agreement.

Unifor local 2107 represents 44 full and part-time workers, mostly women in Antigonish, New Glasgow and St. Andrews.

Union officials say the new collective agreement maintains the Defined Benefit Pension Plan for all current employees, and for those members not yet eligible to join the plan. New employees will enter into a Defined Contribution Pension Plan with matching contributions.

The deal also includes a two per cent yearly wage increase, job security langauge, a commitment to review certain classifications and pay grade adjustments for one classification.

Unifor says the Credit Union has also agreed to create a women’s advocate positon in the workplace. The advocate would assist women with issues including workplace harassment, and intimate partner violence and abuse.