Uniquely Abled Fitness, an Exercise Program for Athletes with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Opens a Chapter in Antigonish

It’s an opportunity for youth and young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to participate in an exercise program that is fun, safe and effective.

That’s the idea behind a program called Uniquely Abled Fitness. An Antigonish chapter has been launched; its program will operate out of CrossFit Actuate on Brierly Brook Road.

The founder of Uniquely Abled Fitness in Antigonish is Corrina Cummings. Cummings say initially they will have eight athletes participate in the program, ages 10 to 18.

Each athlete will be teamed up with a buddy. Cummings say Cross Fit activities will include a variety of gymnastics, cardio and strength with a focus on functional fitness.

Cummings says the goals of the program are to learn to exercise safely, properly and functionally; encourage community comraderie and enhance social skills; and build confidence through positive and constructive feedback.

Registration will begin in early September, classes will officially launch on October 15th. More information can be found on the Uniquely Abled Fitness Antigonish Facebook Page.