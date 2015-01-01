United Way of Pictou County Annual Giving Campaign Has Reached about 40 per cent of its Goal

The United Way of Pictou County’s Annual Giving Campaign has reached about 40 per cent of its goal.

Kickoff for the campaign was September 21, and it runs until December 31. Darcy MacDonald, executive director for the United Way of Pictou County, said they are hoping to raise about $400,000 by campaign’s end.

MacDonald said the United Way funds not-for profit agencies in the county, and once the campaign wraps up, a committee will come together and review applications before distributing the funds.

MacDonald said they have a number of events on the way, including music bingo on Giving Tuesday, and a gingerbread house decorating event for kids on December 2. For more information, please visit pictoucountyunitedway.ca and their social media pages.