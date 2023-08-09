United Way of Pictou County Launches Kids Clothing Drive

Following success with its Backpacks for Kids program this year, the United Way of Pictou

County began its first Kids Clothing Drive.

Darcy MacDonald, executive director for the Pictou County United Way, said they will supply over 460 backpacks filled with school supplies to all Pictou County schools. Last year, the program offered 300 free supply filled backpacks.

MacDonald said the United Way was also approached by local schools which identified a need for spare clothing as some students are coming to school unprepared for the weather, or for the events of the day. In response, the United Way is now running a clothing drive.

The goal is to collect donations of new or gently used elementary aged clothing items, such as sneakers, rubber boots, winter coats, and gym clothes. These donations will go out to the schools in need so no child is unprepared for the weather or feels left out from the day’s activities.

Donations can be dropped off at the United Way office at 342 Stewart Street, New Glasgow, Monday to Friday from 8 to 4 p.m..