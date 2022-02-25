Tim Horton's Antigonish
Advertisement

Universite Sainte-Anne Marine Research Centre Receives Support from Invest Nova Scotia

This entry was posted in News on .

Invest Nova Scotia is supporting the modernization of the Université Sainte-Anne Marine Research Centre in Richmond County.

Invest Nova Scotia is providing $327,000 over two years to create an innovation hub for local industries in the marine and aquaculture sector. The hub will provide space for the sector to solve business challenges, explore applied research ideas and collaborate with industry experts.

The Government of Canada, through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), is investing $125,000 in the project. The provincial Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture is also contributing $100,000, and the Northumberland Fishermen’s Association is contributing $100,000 worth of equipment.