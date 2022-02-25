Universite Sainte-Anne Marine Research Centre Receives Support from Invest Nova Scotia

Invest Nova Scotia is supporting the modernization of the Université Sainte- Anne Marine Research Centre in Richmond County.

Invest Nova Scotia is providing $ 327, 000 over two years to create an innovation hub for local industries in the marine and aquaculture sector. The hub will provide a space for the sector to solve business challenges, explore applied research ideas and collaborate with industry experts.

The Government of Canada, through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency ( ACOA), is investing $ 125, 000 in the project. The provincial Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture is also contributing $ 100, 000, and the Northumberland Fishermen’s Association is contributing $ 100, 000 worth of equipment.