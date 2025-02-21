Universities seeking Clarification From Province On New Bill on Post-Secondary Education

A bill introduced in the Nova Scotia Legislature this week affecting post-secondary education has caught universities in the province off-guard.

The bill, introduced by Advanced Education Minister Brendan Maguire aims to improve accountability and sustainability of colleges and universities. It includes amendments to the Research Nova Scotia Corporation Act, and the University Accountability and Sustainability Act. It also creates the University Board Governance Act.

In a statement, St. FX President Andy Hakin says the new legislation and amendments come as a complete surprise, and were not developed in consultation nor discussion with the Council of Nova Scotia University Presidents or others within the post-secondary sector. Hakin says there is much the university leadership needs to better understand. He says there are many outstanding questions and it’s anticipated opportunities will be provided to meeting with department officials further clarify the bill