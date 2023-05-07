University Faculty honoured for Outstanding Teaching and Research at St. FX Spring Convocation

Several members of the University faculty were recognized for outstanding teaching and

research at Sunday’s Spring Convocation

Three faculty members received Outstanding Teaching Awards, Dr. Mary Oxner in the Department of Accounting and Finance, Dr. Christina Holmes with the Interdisciplinary Health Program and the Biology Department’s Dr. Tamara Rodela.

President’s Research Award recipients are Dr. Erin Mazerolle in the Department of Psychology and Dr. Geniece Hallett-Tapley with the Department of Chemistry.

Mazerolle, who is an assistant professor in the Psychology Department and is cross-appointed

to the Computer Science Department has secured over $1 million in research funding. Among her fields of expertise are in reproducibility in brain imaging research, neurovascular impacts on the human brain, neurological diseases, neuroscience knowledge translation and white matter imaging.

Hallett-Tapley has attracted more than $900,000 in research funding, and has published 14 peer-reviewed publications, and one patent on work performed at St. FX; and a list of 30 publications overall.