University professor gets recognition from US Open Champion

Recently crowned US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick praised the help he received from his coaches, including a local professor.

StFX University sports bio-mechanics professor Sasho MacKenzie was named dropped by Fitzpatrick when the pro golfer was asked about how he improved his game. MacKenzie is one of the co-designers of the Stack System, a tool used to improve a golfers swing. An avid golfer and winner of the Antigonish Golf Club’s championship twice, MacKenzie also made a name for himself in the golfing world through work with golf companies Ping and Footjoy. Fitzpatrick’s coach, Mike Walker, reached out in 2020 for help in improving Fitzpatrick’s club speed.

Golf isn’t the only sport that sees the pros asking MacKenzie for his expertise. He’s also did some bio-mechanics consulting with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Texas Rangers.