University Professor with Local Roots to Speak on Infant-Caregiver Communication At St. FX

A university professor with local roots is coming to the area to share her findings on the ways

infants and caregivers communicate.

Dr. Tanya Broesch used eye-tracking technology to compare the communication of babies and caregivers in the UK and the South Pacific Island of Tanna, Vanuatu.

Broesch, a psychology professor at Simon Fraser University, said they are looking at how experience and biology dance together. Across multiple cultures, she said babies tend to spend the majority of their time with one primary caregiver and form a sort of social bond through mutual enjoyment.

Broesch will share some of her findings with StFX Students next week on March 29.