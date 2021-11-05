Upcoming Special Election in Inverness County’s District One to be Electronic

Inverness Municipal Council decided that an upcoming special election will use electronic voting only.

In response to a question from Warden Laurie Cranton at the regular monthly meeting yesterday in Port Hood, Deputy Warden Bonny MacIsaac said council determined the election would be costly and logistically challenging if they had to set up polls. And since District 1 had the highest use of electronic voting in last year’s municipal election, MacIsaac said that made the choice even easier.

The election was triggered by the retirement of current District 1 Councillor Alfred Poirier last month, who will step down in the new year.

Cranton added he would like to see the next municipal election offer both options.