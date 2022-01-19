Upgrade to Highway 104/Highway 344 Intersection at Aulds Cove Moving Forward

With concerns about the intersection of Highway 104 in Aulds Cove and Highway 344 into the Town of Mulgrave coming from local residents and councillors, the province’s new five-year highway improvement plan looks to address the issue by moving the intersection slightly east and adding left-turn lanes in both directions.

Guysborough Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow, says he’s pleased Public Works is taking action.

Morrow says department officials hope to have the tender ready for the spring, with work possibly starting in early summer, with the project expected to take around two months, depending on the schedule of the successful bidder.