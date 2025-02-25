Upgrades being Made for the Pictou County Collaborative Learning and Health Home Centre in New Glasgow; Will be Open this Fall

Renovations are underway for the Pictou County Collaborative Learning and Health Home Centre in New Glasgow set to open this fall.

The province states the centre will include room for an expanded Westville Medical Clinic at the centre, patient and family-centred care provided by healthcare professionals who are actively learning and specializing in their fields, a learning hub for physicians, nurse practitioners, family practice nurses, dietitians, social workers, physician assistants and more health related professionals, and opportunities for research, evaluation, innovation and community engagement.

Aaron Smith, the provincial medical executive director for Nova Scotia Health and the operational co-lead for health homes and primary care clinics, said the project is under development and well out of the gates.

He said health homes, in general, is where health providers such as MDs and NPs working alongside of health professionals who are all working together to provide comprehensive and high quality for all folks in all stages of life.

Smith said this site will be the first in the province to lead this work, with the centre serving as a proof-of-concept model that can expand to other health homes across the province. He called the centre an incredible opportunity