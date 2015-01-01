Upgrades to the Rural Broadband Network among the Highlights for 2023 for Pictou County Warden Robert Parker

There was a lot going on in Pictou County in 2023.

When asked about some of the highlights for the area over the last year, Municipality of Pictou County Warden Robert Parker mention MOPC FirstHome, the county’s rural broadband project. He said they made significant progress, with 17 towers up and already serving customers. He said they also have fibre internet on the go and they are looking to expand that over the next few months.

Parker pointed to a county strategic session from last year, noting the biggest item on the agenda was community. He noted council established a $1,500 fund for each councillor to spend on events in their wards.

Other things going on include mentioned water and sewer upgrades, which are continuing this year. As for more things coming up, Parker said the internet project will continue to expand. He also mentioned the Switch MOPC program, which will help residents set up heat pumps and solar panels, and Imagine MOPC, a project aiming to develop a municipal planning strategy and Land Use Bylaw for the municipality. Parker said they are trying to do it in a way that will not interfere with people’s lives anymore than they have to.