Upper Afton Wind Project in Antigonish and Guysborough Counties Registered for Environmental Assessment

Upper Afton Wind Ltd. registered the Upper Afton Wind Project, Antigonish and Guysborough Counties for Environmental Assessment, in accordance with Part IV of the Environment Act.

The development proposes up to 28 turbines generating 176 megawatts of power, and located near the communities of Upper Afton, Merland, New France and Upper Big Tracadie.

Public comments must be provided by April 15, to be considered in this Environmental Assessment.

All project information including the Environmental Assessment Registration Document will be available on Nova Scotia Environment website.