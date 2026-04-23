Upper Afton Wind Project receives Environmental Assessment Approval

The Upper Afton Wind Project received its environmental assessment approval Wednesday.

A release from the province states the construction of the wind farm, with up to 28 eight-megawatt turbines, is expected to begin in 2027 and employ 200 to 250 people. Once operational in 2029, it is expected to employ about eight people, full- and part-time, for about 35 years and generate about $1.5 million in municipal tax revenue each year.

The wind project must comply with 58 terms and conditions designed to protect the environment and human health. The project is owned by the Membertou Development Corp. and EverWind N.S. Holdings, and will be located between Upper Afton, Antigonish County, and Upper Big Tracadie, Guysborough County.