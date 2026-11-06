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US Company Seeks to Build and Operate a Marine Terminal and Granite Quarry in Lazy Head, Guysborough County

Nov 6, 2026 | Local News

American owned Carver Companies wants to build and operate a marine terminal in Lazy Head, Guysborough County. The proposed Lazy Head Marine Terminal would include a granite quarry and an adjacent marine terminal, with a proposed lifespan of 85 years.

The Impact Agency of Canada is asking the public to review the summary of the initial project description for the project and provide feedback by November 23. Funding is also available to help participate in the assessment process, with applications open until December 3. The estimated cost of the project is $284 million, with a proposed construction period of two years. The project is expected to supply 75 full-time positions while operating.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.