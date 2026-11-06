US Company Seeks to Build and Operate a Marine Terminal and Granite Quarry in Lazy Head, Guysborough County

American owned Carver Companies wants to build and operate a marine terminal in Lazy Head, Guysborough County. The proposed Lazy Head Marine Terminal would include a granite quarry and an adjacent marine terminal, with a proposed lifespan of 85 years.

The Impact Agency of Canada is asking the public to review the summary of the initial project description for the project and provide feedback by November 23. Funding is also available to help participate in the assessment process, with applications open until December 3. The estimated cost of the project is $284 million, with a proposed construction period of two years. The project is expected to supply 75 full-time positions while operating.