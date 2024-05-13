Utility and Review Board approves Changes to Antigonish Electric Utility’s Schedule of Rates; Further Files Requested

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board approved changes to the Town of Antigonish electric utility’s schedule of rates subject to further filings from the utility.

Meaghan Barkhouse, director of corporate services for the Town of Antigonish, said the town applied to the NSUARB to amend its rates for electric supply and services. A hearing followed in March, during which the town was looking for a revenue requirement increase of 6.29 per cent, which would translate to an increase between 7.2 and 7.9 per cent increase for electric rates, depending on the class.

Barkhouse said the town will re-file its application with the changes, and that will provide a new schedule of rates. The filing date is May 20.