The date has been set for the Ward One by-election in New Glasgow. Two candidates have so far put their names forward to replace Troy MacCulloch, who left council to become CAO of a municipality in Alberta. Former councillor Henderson Paris and politicial newcomer Russell Borden will be on the ballot for the vote on May 4.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
We're going to an extra end; Chelsea Carey just heavy with the draw for two, so it's 5-5 after 10 ends, and Scotland will have the hammer in 11. #curling #WWCC2019
There's a temporary closure of the emergency department of the Strait Richmond Hospital this week.
Town of Antigonish to begin Budget Deliberations10:22 am | Read Full Article
With spring in the air, it’s getting close to budget deliberation time. Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said staff is knee deep into the budget process, noting she expects staff will come forward with something soon. Boucher said they received all of their community grants and council will meet this Friday to look at how the […]
PC Health Critic Karla MacFarlane Urges Government to Listen...9:52 am | Read Full Article
The province’s Health critic wants the government to listen to front line health workers when it comes to offload times at Nova Scotia’s ERs. Progressive Conservative Health Critic Karla MacFarlane said the standing committee on health recently heard about gaps in patient offload times in the province’s ERs as well as the ongoing code critical campaign […]
Kristina Richard finishes 5th in the 100 Metres at the Speci...1:46 pm | Read Full Article
At the Special Olympics World Games today in Abu Dhabi, Kristina Richard of Antigonish, a track and field athlete, finished fifth in the 100 metres. Richard won bronze in the 200 metres over the weekend. Richard has one event left at these games, the 4 x 400 metre relay. Facebook Twitter