Vaccine Bookings now available for Nova Scotians 12 and Up

As of today, people 12 and up in Nova Scotia are able to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Nova Scotia currently has two vaccines approved for use. The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone 12 and older. The Moderna vaccine is only available to people 18 and older.

Appointments for COVID-19 vaccines in community clinics and participating pharmacies will be released on a continuous basis as vaccine supply is confirmed.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. Families are encouraged to speak with their children about the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.