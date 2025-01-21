Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Valentine’s Day 2025

Jan 21, 2025 | Contests, Slider

February 14th is Valentine’s Day. A day to show your loved one how special they are. Here at 989 XFM we’re giving you something special too. Thanks to some great people we have a couple of nice prize packages for somebody.

We’ll have two draws just after 12 on Tuesday February 11th. Prizes will be available at 989 XFM on February 13th, 5663 Highway 7 Antigonish.

The first draw consists of: 100$ Gift Certificate from Gabriels Pizza Nova Landing, a 60 minute float for 2 at Nepsis Floatation Main Street, and a Flower arrangement from Elm Gardens Main Street Antigonish.

Second prize will be a pair of tickets to see Matt Minglewood at the DeCoste Performing Arts Center Pictou on Friday Feb 14th, a $50 Irving gas card and flower arrangement from Elm Gardens Antigonish.

Fill out the information at the link below, and good luck.

Valentine’s Day giveaways from Gabriel’s Pizza, Elm Gardens, Nepsis Floatation, Irving, The DeCoste Performing Arts Center and 989 XFM Nothing But Hits.

    Are we able to read your story on the air?
    YesNo

    Are we able to say your name on air with your story?
    YesNo

    By submitting your entry you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the 989 XFM Contest Rules.


    Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

    Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year