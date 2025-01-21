Valentine’s Day 2025

February 14th is Valentine’s Day. A day to show your loved one how special they are. Here at 989 XFM we’re giving you something special too. Thanks to some great people we have a couple of nice prize packages for somebody.

We’ll have two draws just after 12 on Tuesday February 11th. Prizes will be available at 989 XFM on February 13th, 5663 Highway 7 Antigonish.

The first draw consists of: 100$ Gift Certificate from Gabriels Pizza Nova Landing, a 60 minute float for 2 at Nepsis Floatation Main Street, and a Flower arrangement from Elm Gardens Main Street Antigonish.

Second prize will be a pair of tickets to see Matt Minglewood at the DeCoste Performing Arts Center Pictou on Friday Feb 14th, a $50 Irving gas card and flower arrangement from Elm Gardens Antigonish.

Fill out the information at the link below, and good luck.

Valentine’s Day giveaways from Gabriel’s Pizza, Elm Gardens, Nepsis Floatation, Irving, The DeCoste Performing Arts Center and 989 XFM Nothing But Hits.