989 XFM is giving you a romantic way to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year. What could be better? Fill out the information on the form.

Are we able to read your story on the air?

Are we able to say your name on air with your story?

Please leave this field empty. Δ

Here’s what you’ll win, Dinner for 2 from Gabrieau’s Bistro, a $100 Gift Card from Secret’s Spa and Hair Design Antigonish and a float for 2 from Nepsis Floatation.

Draw takes place on Valentine’s Day.