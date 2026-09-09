Valley View Villa Staff Representatives Meet Pictou County Council

Representatives from the staff at Valley View Villa came to Pictou County council to let them know that their labour dispute is still not fully resolved.

Mark Cunningham, a National Service Representative for the CUPE local that includes workers at Valley View, told council that while long-term care workers across the province left the picket lines a few weeks ago, Valley View is one of the few that has still not signed a tentative agreement.

Cunningham says that Valley View is insisting on two concessions that staff are not keen on: recalculating vacation time based on time paid rather than time employed, and switching healthcare providers that would give staff less input on how to build the plan going forward.