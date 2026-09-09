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Valley View Villa Staff Representatives Meet Pictou County Council

Sep 9, 2026 | Local News

Representatives from the staff at Valley View Villa came to Pictou County council to let them know that their labour dispute is still not fully resolved. 
 
Mark Cunningham, a National Service Representative for the CUPE local that includes workers at Valley View, told council that while long-term care workers across the province left the picket lines a few weeks ago, Valley View is one of the few that has still not signed a tentative agreement. 
 
Cunningham says that Valley View is insisting on two concessions that staff are not keen on: recalculating vacation time based on time paid rather than time employed, and switching healthcare providers that would give staff less input on how to build the plan going forward. 
Cunningham says it’s getting close to either Valley View or its staff filing a two-week notice of a lockout or strike.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.