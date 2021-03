Small acts of vandalism have been occurring in Mulgrave since the summer; but this past

weekend a dangerous situation arose when unknown vandals removed a barricade of barrels and pylons from Mill Street. Mayor Ron Chisholm said the drop down the embankment, guarded by the barricade, was approximately 30 feet. Aside from the danger posed to motorists, Public Works staff were required to retrieve and replace the barrier. The matter will be reported to the police.