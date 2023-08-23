Varsity University Sport Season Begins This Weekend

The 2023-24 Atlantic University Sport season is set to launch this weekend with regular season

football action getting underway Saturday including a game in Antigonish, with StFX hosting Bishops.

AUS regular season soccer action begins Friday, September 1 while rugby is set to kick off the following weekend on September 9. The first invitational cross country meet of the season is also set for September 9, in Antigonish.

This season, AUS football fans will be treated to more playoff action with the conference moving from a single semifinal matchup in the postseason to two semifinal games.

On Saturday, November 4, the regular season leader will play host to the fourth-placed team in one semifinal matchup, while the third-placed team visits the second-placed team in the other.

The winners of each will advance to the 2023 AUS Loney Bowl which will be played Saturday, Nov. 11 and hosted by the top-seeded team.

The 2023 AUS Soccer Championships are set to be hosted by the Cape Breton Capers in Sydney, October 26 to 29.

Following the 2023-24 season, the women’s and men’s AUS championships will be hosted separately each year by each side’s reigning conference champion.

Should the same institution claim the conference title in both men’s and women’s soccer, that university will earn the right to choose to host either the men’s or the women’s championship the following season. Hosting rights to the remaining championship will then be awarded to the other championship finalist.

Beginning this season, all AUS regular season basketball games will now be worth two points in the conference standings regardless of the opponent.

Formerly, the conference weighted games at either two points or four points according to the number of times a team faced a given opponent in the run of a season. If a team faced an opponent twice, those games were worth four points. If they faced that opponent four times in a given season, each game was worth two points.