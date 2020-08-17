Vaughn Chisholm to seek Re-Election in Antigonish County’s District 4

Vaughn Chisholm announced he will reoffer for Antigonish County’s District 4 in the upcoming municipal election. Chisholm has represented District 4, which includes Trotter’s Lane, Arbour Drive Extension, Thorne Ridge Subdivision, Sylvan Valley, Clydesdale, Crocket Court subdivision, Addington Forks, Lower West River, Keating Court, Brierly Brook, Shieling Court, and Tamara Drive, since 1998.

Chisholm looks forward to meeting as many District 4 residents as possible before the October 17 election.