Vehicle Strikes Home in Antigonish; Police lay Impaired Driving Charge

An Antigonish resident faces a charge of impaired driving after a vehicle struck a home on Saturday evening.

At around 9:50 on Saturday night, Antigonish RCMP received a call about an impaired driver on College Street. Before arriving on scene, police received a further report of a vehicle struck a house on Brookland Street.

Antigonish RCMP Sgt. Warren MacBeath said police learned the two incidents were related. After police attended the scene on Brookland Street, police noted the driver fled the scene but he was found a short distance away.

The 27-year-old Antigonish resident faces a charge of impaired driving. He was released on conditions and will return to Antigonish Provincial Court on April 12.