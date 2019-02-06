Veteran Northern Inverness County Fisherman Brian Adams Inducted into the Atlantic Canada Marine Industries Hall of Fame

A leader in the fishing industry in Northern Inverness County has been inducted into the Atlantic Canada Marine Industries Hall of Fame. Brian Adams of Pleasant Bay received the honour recently at a ceremony in Yarmouth as part of the Eastern Canadian Fisheries Exposition.

Adams began fishing in 1978 as a deckhead aboard his brother-in-law’s boat. He bought his own boat in 1981 to fish lobster and longline cod. He later became the initial president of the Area 19 Crab Fisheries Association, and served in that role until 2010.

Adams says fishing was a passion and he had the opportunity to collaborate with many in the industry.

As a leader, Adams was also involved in marketing local product overseas, including Snow Crab in Japan in 1997 and China in 2006 and 2007. In 2004, Adams travelled to Norway and Scotland to explore the effects of drilling and seismic work on the fishery. He also had active roles in other organizations including the North of Smokey Fishermen’s Association, the Pleasant Bay Harbour Authority and was a founding member of the Pleasant Bay Fire Department.