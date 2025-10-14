Vibrant Communities forum Held bringing together Representatives of Truro, New Glasgow and Antigonish

Doane Grant Thornton hosted an event called Vibrant Communities on Thursday, October 9 at the Round Barn Farm in Old Barns, Colchester County.

Rodney Belliveau is managing partner for in Nova Scotia for Doane Grant Thornton, a national accounting, audit, Tax, and consulting firm. He said they brought together community members from Truro, New Glasgow, and Antigonish to collaborate, connect and share ideas.

It included representatives from St. Francis Xavier University, Dalhousie University, Nova Scotia Health, BDC, the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia, and other took part to explore local priorities.

Speaking about the STFX connection, Belliveau said they interview President Dr. Andy Hakin and several STFX employees leading up to the event, and university representatives also took part in the program throughout the day. Belliveau said they hope is to create a path forward in terms of sparking ideas, adding he was grateful for having community members for Antigonish at the event.